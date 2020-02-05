PA adviser labels Trump plan: ‘Slap of the century’

“We welcome death for the sake of Allah. If death is the price of dignity, sovereignty, and honor, then death is welcome,” al-Habbash said.

By World Israel News Staff

In a televised address leading up to the unveiling of the “Deal of the Century’ last week, Palestinian Authority Religious Affairs Adviser Mahmoud al-Habbash slammed the deal as being a slap in the face and threatened retribution to whoever accepts it, reports Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).

“We will not accept the deal of shame, we will not accept the Trump deal, we will not accept the so-called deal of the century, or slap of the century‎, or shame of the century, or filth of the century,” al-Habbash said on PA TV.

“Whoever accepts it – he will pay a heavy price for it. Yes, he will pay the price for accepting it. He will pay the price of treason. [Accepting] this deal is the way to treason,” he said.

According to Habash, it is better “die with your head held high” rather than accept the deal.

“We welcome death for the sake of Allah. If death is the price of dignity, sovereignty, and honor, then death is welcome,” he said.

In a statement following his televised address, Habbash called on Islamic preachers to use their weekly Friday sermons as a platform to speak out against the peace deal.

Islamic preachers are to “declare a decisive position against this crime that will satisfy Allah and His Messenger [Muhammad],” he said as quoted by the official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadidah.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have firmly rejected the peace plan, accusing President Donald Trump of being biased towards Israel.

On Saturday, PA President Mahmoud Abbas called an emergency meeting with the Arab League to create a united front against the peace plan.

“I will not go down in history as the one who sold Jerusalem,” Abbas said at the time.

Immediately following the release of the peace plan, Hamas deputy chief Khalil al-Hayya threatened that “all options are open” for defeating what he called the “conspiracies” against the Palestinians.