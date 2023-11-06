Palestinian activist arrested after calling to cannibalize Jews

The Palestinian activist had posted, “We will drink your blood and eat your skull” about the Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A Palestinian activist was arrested Monday, after she called for the slaughter of Jews last week, the IDF announced Monday.

Ahed Tamimi (22), who has been idolized on the Palestinian street since 2018 when she earned an eight-month prison sentence for slapping an Israeli soldier and for other violent acts against IDF troops and incitement to terrorism, was detained in an overnight operation in her village of Nabi Saleh.

The army said that her arrest took place within the framework of a counter-terror mission of the Ephraim Brigade to arrest those suspected of terror activities and incitement. She has been transferred to the Shabak for interrogation.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the IDF’s actions.

“Kudos to the IDF and the rest of the security forces who arrested the terrorist and ‘human rights activist’ Ahed Tamimi Manbi Saleh, who was previously convicted of attacking IDF soldiers and since the outbreak of the war has expressed sympathy and support for the Nazi animals on social media,” he wrote on Facebook. “Zero tolerance for terrorists and supporters of terrorism! That is the only way to go!”

Shai Glick, the CEO of human rights organization Bezalmo who had filed the original complaint against Tamimi, was not quite as pleased.

“I congratulate the IDF forces who arrested Ahed Tamimi who incited the murder of Jews,” he said. “At the same time, it is unfortunate that it took six days from my complaint to her arrest. I am now calling for her to be judged very severely and sent to prison for many years. In addition, a demolition order for her house should be issued today. Terrorism is defeated only by using an iron hand.”

Tamimi had posted on Instagram last Sunday, “Our message to the flocks of settlers, we are waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank. From Hebron to Jenin, we will slaughter you, and you will say that what Hitler did to you is a joke.”

“We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we’re waiting for you,” she continued.

Tamimi’s account had almost 100,000 followers. It subsequently disappeared, although it was not clear whether the account was deactivated or suspended.

Tamimi has often spoken out against Israel and for terrorism since her release from prison.