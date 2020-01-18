Palestinian attacker stabs Israeli near Hebron

A Palestinian assailant wounded an Israeli man in a terror attack on Saturday night

By World Israel News and AP

A Palestinian attacker stabbed and wounded an Israeli man Saturday near Hebron, police said.

The 22-year-old Israeli was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, according to the rescue agency Magen David Adom. The Israeli military arrested the assailant, who remained unidentified.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli police arrested a 50-year-old Palestinian woman after she tried to stab police outside Jerusalem’s Old City quarter.

Hebron is home to hundreds of Jewish Israelis who have been forced to live in fortified enclaves amid nearly 200,000 Arabs living under Palestinian Authority rule. Jews living in Hebron have been targeted by Palestinian terrorists repeatedly in incidents similar to the attack on Saturday night

The stabbing attacks occurred at the end of a week during which terror factions in the Gaza Strip launched rockets at southern Israel.

The IDF responded with counter-strikes targeting military facilities of Hamas, which holds itself out as the governing authority of the coastal enclave.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire emanating from Gaza. Other terror groups that operate in the territory include an Iranian proxy called Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah’s Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade.