Palestinian attempts car-ramming attack at border crossing near Jenin

By JNS

Israeli defense authorities arrested a Palestinian suspect for an attempted car-ramming attack on Wednesday evening at the Reihan crossing, west of Jenin in Judea and Samaria.

The suspect, from the village of Barta’a, apparently drove to the Reihan crossing from the Israeli side and stopped about 20 meters before the security post at the entrance, according to an Arutz Sheva report.

The Border Crossing Authority security guard on duty signaled to the man to approach the post slowly for regular inspection. The driver then accelerated the vehicle and headed towards the security guard, likely trying to hit him.

Instead, the suspect hit concrete barriers and crashed into the security post. Security guards fired into the air; no one was injured and the suspect was arrested.

During questioning, the man said he intended to carry out an attack and “wanted to die,” according to the report.