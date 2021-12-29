Palestinian leader visits Defense Minister’s home, draws Hamas rage

PA president meets with Israeli official in the Jewish State for first time since 2010, Hamas condemns move as attack on ongoing “intifada.”

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at his home in Rosh HaAyin on Tuesday, in the first visit by the embattled PA leader to an Israeli government official in more than a decade.

In a statement on Twitter, Gantz wrote that the two men had discussed “the implementation of economic and civilian measures” aimed at supporting the ailing PA, as terror group Hamas grows in popularity among Palestinians.

He added that they had spoken about the “importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence – for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians” during the two and a half hour meeting.

Gantz previously met with Abbas in Ramallah in August 2021.

Abbas’ senior advisor on the PA’s relationship with Israel, Hussein al-Sheikh, was also present at Tuesday’s meeting, along with Israeli military liaison to the PA Ghassan Alian.

In a tweet after the meeting, al-Sheikh wrote that the two sides spoke about “the importance of creating a political horizon that leads to a political solution… as well as the tense conditions in the field due to the practices of settlers.”

Al-Sheikh’s reference to settler violence comes weeks after right-wing Israeli lawmakers slammed Interior Minister Omer Bar Lev for discussing the topic with a senior Israeli official, but failing to bring up an uptick in Arab terror attacks.

Abbas’ advisor did not acknowledge the threat to peace posed by a spate of recent Palestinian terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, but the Hamas terror group had a vocal statement about it.

Blasting Abbas for meeting with an Israeli official, Hamas released a statement charging that the sit-down was a “stabbing in the back of the intifada currently taking place” in Judea and Samaria.

The statement is particularly notable as it marks the first time that rather than praising individual attacks, the terror group has formally acknowledged the new wave of Arab-perpetrated lone wolf terror attacks sweeping Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.