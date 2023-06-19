Palestinian terror group threatens Israel with new attacks from the north

Syria-based ‘Galilean Wolves’ terror group says it is gearing up for new wave of attacks inside Israel.

By Baruch Yedid, TPS

The Galilean Wolves, a Palestinian terror group based in Syria with ties to Iran and Hezbollah is actively preparing for a new series of attacks inside Israel.

Speaking from Syria, Fadi Malach, commander of the Galilean Wolves told the Tazpit Press Service, “We are in the midst of preparations for a series of additional operations inside Israel, despite Israel’s warning to Hezbollah who might go on another adventure.”

Malach also told TPS that his group was responsible for a roadside bombing at the Megiddo Junction in northern Israel which injured an Israeli motorist. The man who planted the bomb was subsequently killed by Israeli soldiers while driving back towards the Lebanese border. Explosives and a weapon were found in the vehicle and the terrorist reportedly wore a suicide bomb belt.

“We are responsible for the Megiddo operation and have been active since 2004 in an effort to bring about the liberation of the Galilee, in the first stage,” Malach said.

On March 13, 2023, the organization took responsibility for Megiddo’s operation on Telegram channels in which texts and videos were combined under its name. Malach did not offer any new evidence to TPS to support his claim. Israel believes Hezbollah was responsible for the attack.

Malach claimed that unlike Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Galilean Wolves have not been co-opted by Iran.

“We are in contact with the Islamic Jihad and the “Popular Front” in Syria, but we do not represent countries like Iran, but only the Palestinian interest,” he insisted to TPS. “The Palestinian Authority does not represent the Palestinian people, but only the groups that work against Israel.”

However, Arab reports indicate that the group is loyal to Syrian President Assad and has participated in numerous battles against Syrian rebels, and receives weapons and training from Iran and Hezbollah. Members of “The Galilean Wolves” are said to be Palestinians from refugee camps in Syria.

The Galilean Wolves have been linked to attacks such as a shooting rampage at Jerusalem’s Merkaz Rav Kook seminary in which eight students were killed and another 11 injured in 2008.

But some in Israel have expressed skepticism, suggesting that the Galilean Wolves are a fictitious organization assuming responsibility for attacks. Others suggest the Wolves are a new iteration of the Free Sons of the Galilee, an Israeli Arab terror group that claimed responsibility for several attacks inside Israel in 2007-2009.