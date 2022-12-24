Palestinians warn Netanyahu’s ‘fascist coalition’ will cause ‘explosion’

PA President Mahmoud Abbas vowed to combat Israeli policies with “peaceful resistance,” including taking action in international forums.

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian leadership has said that the incoming Israeli government led by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his “far-right fascist” coalition partners will lead to an “explosion.”

The Palestinian Authority called on the international community, the Biden administration, and the European Union to reassess their relations with the Netanyahu government “to the extent of its commitment to international law, international legitimacy decisions, and human rights principles.”

According to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu will surrender much control over construction in Judea and Samaria to Religious Zionism head, Bezalel Smotrich, a move the Palestinian foreign affairs ministry said it views “with great seriousness.”

The move could pave the way for Israel to extend Israeli law over swaths of Judea and Samaria, the ministry warned.

The PA foreign ministry also raised concerns over a coalition demand by MK Itamar Ben-Gvir which calls for the death sentence for convicted terrorists, saying the Otzma Yehudit head would have a “license” to kill.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of the dangers of implementing these agreements on the conflict and the entire region, especially the repercussions of changing the status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, foremost of which is the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” a statement by the ministry said.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas vowed to combat Israeli policies with “peaceful resistance,” including taking action in international forums.

“We will not accept the practices of the occupying authorities, and we will confront them with peaceful popular resistance and in all international forums and courts,” Abbas was cited by the Jerusalem Post as saying during a message to Christian Palestinians on the eve of Christmas.

Abbas called on the international community to “end its silence and stop Israeli crimes, including settlement expansion, the annexation of lands, and the creation of a racist colonial regime.”

He reiterated his call for “an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem and the return of refugees.” The return of so-called Palestinian refugees, who number in the millions, would mean the end of the Jewish state by demographic means.