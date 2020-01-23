Pence calls on global leaders to confront Iran

The American vice president demanded that the world “confront and expose” anti-Semitism, singling out the Iranian regime, which “denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy.”

By Associated Press

At the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called on world leaders to confront Iran.

Addressing the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Pence told fellow participants Thursday to “confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism” around the world.

“In that same spirit, we must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map. The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

Pence’s remarks received a loud applause from the Israeli audience. The Iranian regime remains Israel’s greatest enemy.

Pence spoke emotionally about the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, in which 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators.

“Today we gather, nearly 50 nations strong here in Jerusalem to say with one voice ‘never again,'” he said, drawing more applause.

He ended his speech with a Hebrew prayer for peace, receiving another loud ovation.

Earlier in the event, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called on world powers to confront Iran, comparing it to Nazi Germany.

Netanyahu said at Thursday’s ceremony that he was “concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet.”

He went on to thank President Donald Trump and Pence for confronting the “tyrants of Tehran.” He called on other governments to join the “vital effort of confronting Iran.”