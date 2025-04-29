PM Mark Carney stages comeback win in Canadian election

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney talks during a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in 10 Downing Street, London, England, Monday March 17, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP, Pool)

However, while the Liberals secured more seats than their Conservative rivals, it remains unclear if they’ve reached the 172-seat threshold needed for a majority government.

By Jewish Breaking News

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals clinched victory in Monday’s federal election, completing a political resurrection few thought possible just months ago when the party seemed destined for defeat.

“These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never… ever happen,” Carney told cheering supporters in Ottawa. “But we also must recognize the reality that our world has fundamentally changed.”

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who had led in polls for months, watched their 27-point advantage in January evaporate as Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric united Canadians against perceived foreign intimidation.

With three-quarters of Canadian exports destined for American markets, Trump’s tariff threats and automotive industry pressure pose severe economic risks.

Even on election day, Trump trolled Canadian voters, suggesting on social media that Canada should become “the 51st state” and claiming the U.S. subsidizes its northern neighbor.

Carney has promised to direct all revenue from counter-tariffs on U.S. goods toward Canadian workers affected by the trade war.

His platform also includes maintaining dental care programs, cutting middle-class taxes, reducing immigration to “sustainable levels,” and increasing funding for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Poilievre acknowledged the setback in his concession speech, with even his own parliamentary seat hanging in the balance.

“We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by,” he told subdued supporters. “It takes time. It takes work.”

If denied a majority, Carney may need support from smaller parties like the separatist Bloc Québécois to pass legislation.

Beyond domestic politics, Carney has adopted a critical stance towards Israel compared to Poilievre. On Thursday he condemned Israel’s blockade of food supplies to Gaza, insisting that “food cannot be used as a political tool.”

Earlier this month, he faced backlash after a video surfaced showing him responding to a protester who accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Carney replied, “I’m aware. That’s why we have an arms embargo.” The comment led to a rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who labeled the remark as “irresponsible” and urged Carney to retract it.