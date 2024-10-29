Police arrest 11 anti-Israel activists after building occupation, vandalism at University of Minnesota

U of Penn anti-Israel protesters deface statue of Ben Franklin on campus, May 2024 (X screenshot)

Photos showed the doors of the building barricaded with chairs, tables and bike locks.

By JNS

Demonstrators who took control of a resident hall at the University of Minnesota last week ended up in handcuffs after law enforcement intervened, arresting 11 people.

The college issued a statement on Oct. 21 describing how a protest began on the lawn in front of Coffman Memorial Union before a group broke off and moved north into Morris Hall.

“Once inside the building, protesters began spray-painting—including covering lenses of all internal security cameras—breaking interior windows, and barricading the building’s entrance and exit points,” the college stated.

The disruptions prevented staff from leaving “with some being unable to exit the building for an extended period of time,” per the statement.

Protesters reportedly included members of UMN Students for a Democratic Society, which demands divestment from Israel, a request rejected by the university.

Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) wrote on X that “this behavior is unacceptable.”

He asked, “How are Jewish students supposed to feel safe—let alone attend class—when violent, pro-Hamas mobs are allowed to seize control of university buildings, vandalize property, and terrify students and faculty?”

This past spring, the school closed certain campus buildings due to pro-Palestinian protests and pro-Hamas tent encampments.