Police arrest 4 Arabs in possession of centuries-old Torah scroll

Suspect from Umm al-Fahm planned to sell scroll from Baghdad for hundreds of thousands of shekels.

By TPS

Israel Police detective arrested for suspects from the north who are suspected of dealing in stolen property, a centuries-old Torah scroll from Baghdad.

The four were arrested on suspicion of trading in antiquities and holding property suspected as stolen.

According to the investigation, a resident of the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm kept the Torah scroll in his home and planned to sell it for hundreds of thousands of shekels.

“In a creative and proactive activity” by the detectives, the suspect presented the book for sale and demanded hundreds of thousands of shekels in return.

The police seized the scroll and arrested the main suspect, a 64-year-old resident of Umm al-Fahm, together with three other suspects, residents of the north.

Three suspects were brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court for a hearing and their detention was extended until Thursday.

Another suspect, who was arrested Wednesday morning, is being questioned by the police.