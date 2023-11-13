Police foil stabbing attack by two Arabs in Tel Aviv

The 14-year-old perpetrators were detained and indicted when the police found knives on them.

By JNS

Two Arabs from Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel were arrested on Nov. 2 near a train station in Tel Aviv on suspicion of planning to carry out a stabbing attack, the police said on Monday.

The would-be terrorists, both 14 years old, took a bus to Tel Aviv in order to attack IDF soldiers near the city’s Savidor Central railway station.

Police flagged their suspicious behavior and found knives on their persons during a search.

They were indicted on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder on nationalistic grounds.

In September, a Palestinian from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip was arrested at Savidor while in possession of a 30-centimeter-long (11.8-inch) butcher’s knife.

The 35-year-old resident of Jabaliya had a permit to work in Israel, according to police.

A day later, another Gaza resident was arrested at the Tel Aviv Central Bus Station in the city’s south.

The 60-year-old suspect was detained after security guards identified two knives hidden in his bag using scanners at the entrance to the facility.

The same day, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said Hamas was behind the attempt earlier in September to smuggle explosives from Gaza into Israel in a shipment of clothing.

The smuggling attempt was made at the Kerem Shalom Crossing at the southeastern corner of the Gaza Strip, near the Egyptian border.