‘Political suicide’: Liz Cheney’s support plummets after Trump impeachment vote

“When she decided she wasn’t with Trump, it was all I needed to know,” said one Wyoming resident.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

House Republicans will meet Wednesday to discuss whether to censure House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) or remove her from party leadership following her vote to impeach President Donald Trump last month, the Washington Post reported.

The Republican Party of Wyoming called Cheney’s impeachment vote a “travesty” and challengers are already lining up to face her in the next primary election.

“Liz Cheney committed political suicide,” Rick Greene, a 51-year-old Wyoming resident, told the Post.

“Why did she do it? I don’t know. But you can’t go against what the people want,” he said.

If the 2020 election results are any indication, what Wyomingites want is Trump. In fact, he performed better in Wyoming than in any other state, winning 70 percent of the vote.

According to a recent McLaughlin and Associates poll, only 13% of voters said they would vote to reelect Cheney.

“If Liz Cheney is a Republican, I don’t even know if I can consider myself a Republican anymore,” said William McNulty, an oil field worker.

“When she decided she wasn’t with Trump, it was all I needed to know,” he said.

Republican Ocean Andrew, a newly elected member of the Wyoming House of Representatives, said, “Liz Cheney is kind of the old establishment-type Republican.”

Andrew described the new Republican Party as “very anti-establishment, more individualist, and more noninterventionist.”

He received so many complaints about Cheney that he decided to invite Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to speak at a rally on the Wyoming Capitol steps last week.

“If Liz Cheney had a rally with all of her supporters, they could likely meet inside one of the elevators in the capitol, and still have plenty of room for social distancing,” Gaetz told the sizeable group, many of whom carried “Impeach Liz Cheney” signs.

The crowd responded with cheers and applause when Gaetz said, “The truth is that the establishment in both political parties have teamed up to screw our fellow Americans for generations.”

On Jan. 13, Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment.

“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

She accused Trump of the “greatest betrayal by a president of the United States of his office.”

Nine other Republicans also voted to impeach Trump. They are Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ga.), Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), John Katko (R-N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), Tom Rice (R-S.C.), and David Valadao (R-Calif.).