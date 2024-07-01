The debate: Biden’s top 5 big lies

Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Old Joe and his handlers know that if the campaign comes down to Trump’s record as president versus Biden’s, Trump will win in a walk if the election isn’t rigged.

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

Old Joe Biden may be a poor debater, but at least he tells the truth, unlike Bad Orange Man.

As improbable as it is, that’s the line the left has decided upon to explain away Biden’s appalling performance in last Thursday’s debate.

But this excuse appears even more appalling in light of the fact that Biden lied his way through that debate.

Old Joe himself said it at a Friday rally: “Well, folks, I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debah — debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”

His boss Barack Obama quickly followed suit: “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

“Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

Yet Truthful Joe’s “bad debate night” was made worse by the fact that the garrulous old kleptocrat lied pretty much every time he opened his mouth. Here are five of his most outrageous whoppers:

1. Biden repeated the old charge that Trump refused to visit the graves of fallen U.S. soldiers in France and called them “suckers and losers.”

Trump once again denied having done so, whereupon Biden said: “You had a four-star general stand at your side, who was on your staff, who said you said it, period.”

Old Joe was referring to Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who said in Oct. 2023, three years after the claim was first made, that Trump “rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”

Trump accused Kelly of lying, so it’s a case of whom one chooses to believe — except that John Bolton, who has harshly criticized Trump, said in Sept. 2020:

“I didn’t hear either of those comments or anything even resembling them. I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go Aisne-Marne cemetery. He decided not to do it because of John Kelly’s recommendation. It was entirely a weather-related decision, and I thought the proper thing to do.”

Why would Bolton, who hates Trump, lie to cover for him? Bolton also inadvertently exposed Kelly as lying.

According to Bolton, who would have had no reason to make up such a thing, Kelly recommended that Trump not visit the cemetery. Then three years later, Kelly claimed that Trump “wouldn’t” visit the cemetery. That strongly suggests that it’s Kelly — and hence Biden — who is lying, not Trump.

2. Biden claimed that Trump said that Hitler did some good things.

Once again, the source for this is John Kelly, who has already been shown to be an unreliable witness.

Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington said: “This is totally false. President Trump never said this. It is made-up fake news, probably by a general who was incompetent and was fired.”

Kelly claims that Trump praised Hitler during his Nov. 9-11, 2018 trip to Paris. Yet Kelly remained Trump’s chief of staff.

Only, nearly a month later, on Dec. 8, 2018, did Trump announce that he was replacing Kelly, who remained in the position until Jan. 2, 2019.

Would you have kept working for a man who praised Hitler? I wouldn’t have.

3. Old Joe also dragged out his oft-repeated claim that National Socialists demonstrating in Charlottesville were “fine people.”

This lie is particularly galling, for at the press conference where Trump supposedly made this statement, he said:

“I’ve condemned neo-Nazis. I’ve condemned many different groups, but not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch.

4. Biden claimed that Trump “wants to get rid of Social Security.” Yet this was after Trump had said of the alleged president:

“This man is going to single-handedly destroy Social Security. These millions and millions of people coming in, they’re trying to put them on Social Security. He will wipe out Social Security.”

Warning that Biden regime policies are endangering Social Security would be strange coming from a man who wanted to get rid of it.

5. Biden said: “The pandemic are so badly handled, many people were dying. All he said was, it’s not that serious. Just inject a little bleach in your arm. It’d be all right.”

As cartoonist-turned-pundit Scott Adams has explained in detail, Trump was referring to “the concept of killing Covid on external surfaces using sunlight and UV light.

Light as a ‘disinfectant’ was collectively mentioned 21 times by the experts – Dr. Bryan and Dr. Birx – and by Trump.” Trump’s exact words bear this out.

Besides lying outright, Biden also demonstrates anew by repeating these claims that much of the opposition to Trump is based not on his policies, but on rude or unkind things he has supposedly said.

Aside from the claim about Social Security, these charges would have no effect on public policy even if they were true.

And so all this dredging-up of ancient and discredited quotes will continue — anything to keep people from looking at Biden’s record.