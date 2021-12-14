Poll: 93 percent of eastern Jerusalem Arabs prefer Israeli rule

An Arab woman walks near a light rail station in eastern Jerusalem in 2011. (Uri Lenz/Flash90)

Those preferring PA rule said they would refuse to give up their Israeli identity cards.

By JNS.org

Ninety-three percent of the Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem prefer living under Israeli rule, according to a new poll by the Palestine News Network.

The survey offered the choice between ongoing Israeli rule of the city or the transfer of rule to the Palestinian Authority.

Of the 1,200 Arab residents queried, 1,116 said that they preferred the former, while 84 answered that they would prefer the latter, though also said that they would refuse to give up their Israeli identity cards.

Only five answered that they would prefer to carry P.A. identity cards.