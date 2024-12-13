Pro-Hamas demonstration at NYU draws police response

According to the campus newspaper, law enforcement arrested at least two professors and roughly half a dozen others who ‘repeatedly refused to stop blocking the entrances and walkway’ of the building.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers have arrested pro-Hamas protesters who staged an illegal demonstration on the grounds of New York University in Manhattan on Thursday, according to reports.

Members of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) — as well as professor faculty aligned with the SJP-affiliate Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP) — amassed outside the Bobst Library, as described by NYU student Bella Ingber on X/Twitter.

Their action limited entry to the building to one entrance, Ingber added, an immense inconvenience to the thousands of students preparing for final exams and completing other large end-of-term assignments.

Despite this, NYU reportedly failed to request a clearing of the protesters for as many as two hours.

According to the campus’ official school newspaper the Washington Square News, law enforcement later arrived and arrested at least two professors and roughly half a dozen others who, the university said in a statement shared by the paper, “repeatedly refused to stop blocking the entrances and walkway” of the building.

The paper added that the protesters were restrained and located to police vehicles. Students were reportedly not included among the detained.

“For a short period, we restricted access to the library,” the university said in an update quoted by the Washington Square News. “We worked with students who have examinations or classes in the library to ensure they could enter. Library operations have resumed.”

The protest appears to be an escalation of activities from the previous day, when the protesters “occupied” the top floor of the library and vandalized it. They reportedly demanded that the university “disclose its investments in companies with ties to Israel.”

Obstructing university functions by commandeering school property is a signature strategy of pro-Hamas activists.

BREAKING: Multiple Hamas supporting NYU professors are being arrested after physically taking over and shutting down the library during finals. Professors primary job is to allow students to learn, they should all be fired immediately. pic.twitter.com/FPgKo8rPRl — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 12, 2024

Following Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel in 2023, Harvard University students held a “die-in” outside the Business School, at which they encircled a Jewish student and screamed “Shame! Shame! Shame!” in his ears while tried to break free of them.

More recently, Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities occupied and prevented entry into and exit from the Morrill Hall administrative building, an incident which resulted in nearly a dozen arrests and severe disciplinary sanctions for the students who orchestrated it.

“Study-ins,” in which pro-Hamas students and sometimes faculty occupy a school library and make focusing on work exceedingly difficult, are a component of this style of protest.

One student who participated in such a demonstration at Tulane University in October told The Tulane Hullabaloo:

“It is a very silent but studious way of promoting awareness about what is going on in the Middle East, in Gaza and Lebanon specifically, and hoping that Tulane, because of this, feels it necessary to no longer invest financially so heavily into companies that benefit from the war.”

Harvard University’s Widener Library saw a similar demonstration days earlier that was led primarily by faculty.

One of them, African American Studies professor Walter Johnson, told The Boston Globe:

“I don’t think that just because there are rules means that those rules are right,” noting that he elected to join the protest because the university had earlier punished students for “studying-in.”

New York University’s alleged failure to deal with similar, and worse, disruptions has already once prompted civil litigation and an expensive monetary settlement.

In July, it agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of money to resolve a lawsuit brought by three students who sued the school for responding, allegedly, to antisemitic discrimination “with deliberate indifference.”

The suit alleged that NYU officials received but declined to address numerous reports that — according to the court documents filed in November — NYU students and faculty “repeatedly abuse, malign, vilify, and threaten Jewish students with impunity” and that “death to k—es” and “gas the Jews” were chanted by pro-Hamas supporters during protests at the school.

After the settlement was reached the university updated its Non-Discrimination and Harassment Policy (NDAH), including in it language which identified “Zionist” as a racial dog whistle that sometimes conceals the antisemitic intent of speech and other conduct that denigrates and excludes Jews.

As previously reported by The Algemeiner, the policy acknowledges the “coded” subtleties of antisemitic speech and its use in discriminatory conduct that targets Jewish students and faculty.

NYU went further, recognizing that Zionism is central to the identities of the world’s 15.7 million Jews, an overwhelming majority of whom believe the Jewish people were destined to return to their ancient homeland in the land of Israel after centuries of exile.

“For many Jewish people, Zionism is a part of their Jewish identity. Speech and conduct that would violate the NDAH if targeting Jewish or Israeli people can also violate the NDAH if directed toward Zionists,” the university said.