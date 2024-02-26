Pro-Hamas demonstrators harangue Seinfeld, calling him ‘Nazi scum’ and ‘genocide supporter’

Anti-Israel protesters heckle Jerry Seinfeld over his support for Israel, accusing him of supporting ‘genocide.’

By World Israel News Staff

Pro-Hamas demonstrators heckled comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld Sunday evening, after he was spotted exiting a Jewish community center event in New York City.

Anti-Israeli protesters gathered outside the 92nd Street Y (formerly known as the Young Men’s Hebrew Association) on Manhattan’s Upper East Side during the annual State of World Jewry Address, given this year by The Free Press founder Bari Weiss.

During the protest, demonstrators spotted Seinfeld exiting the event and jeered him as he was escorted by police and security guards to a waiting SUV.

Hecklers accused the comic of being a Nazi and supporting genocide, alluding to his support of Israel.

“F*** you, you support genocide,” one woman shouted, while another protester called the Jewish comedian “Nazi scum.”

Others shouted “genocide supporter” and “Free, free Palestine.”

This is not the first time Seinfeld has been targeted by pro-Hamas demonstrators over his support for the State of Israel.

Following the October 7th invasion of Israel, pro-Palestinian demonstrators have rallied outside of Seinfeld’s shows, including a December stand-up show in Syracuse, New York.

Protesters marched in front of the theater where Seinfeld’s stand-up show took place, calling for the event to be shut down because of the comedian’s support for Israel.

Seinfeld made a solidarity visit to Israel in December, meeting with captives’ family members, and was spotted wearing dog tags calling for the hostages’ immediate release.

Days after the October 7th massacres, Seinfeld posted to his 1.3 million followers on Instagram a message of support for Israel.

“I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities, but we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand by Israel and the Jewish people.”

Accompanying his post was a picture of a young woman with her back turned to the camera, an Israeli flag draped across her back and the words “I Stand With Israel” at the top.