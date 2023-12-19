Jerry Seinfeld makes solidarity visit to Israel

The world-famous comedian has stood with Israel since the beginning of the war.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld landed in Israel Monday with his family in tow to show his support for the Jewish state in its war against Hamas.

The famed Jewish comedian met with family members of those still being held captive in the Gaza Strip, and afterwards could be seen in pictures wearing the ubiquitous dog tag that calls for the hostages’ immediate freedom.

Along with other Jewish Hollywood stars such as Gal Gadot, Seinfeld has shown support for the Jewish state from the beginning of the war, which Israel declared after almost 3,000 Hamas terrorists invaded Gaza envelope communities and a dance rave on October 7, massacring 1,200 people and kidnapping 240.

Just two days after the massive surprise attack, he posted to his 1.3 million followers on Instagram, “I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities, but we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand by Israel and the Jewish people.”

Accompanying his post was a picture of a young woman with her back turned to the camera, an Israeli flag draped across her back and the words “I Stand With Israel” at the top.

According to Ynet, Seinfeld is expected to tour the Gaza envelope Tuesday to see the aftermath of the massacres and atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorists and the civilians who followed the fighters in a second wave.

In this he will be closely following the footsteps of Scooter Braun, legendary Jewish manager of such stars as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, who also arrived Monday in his own show of solidarity after supporting Israel in online messages for the last two months.

After visiting Kfar Aza, one of the worst hit kibbutzim in the area, Braun wrote to his own 3.8 million Instagram followers, “There are no words for today’s experience and the pain of this region. The scenes of this kibbutz and the massacre that took place here are hard to comprehend. I will never forget what I saw and experienced today.”

“When we feel the call not only for the destruction of our homeland but of our existence in the entire world, we must not be afraid,” he added. “We must remember and say to ourselves: “I am Jewish, I am proud and I will never be afraid again”, and no amount of hateful rhetoric from you or anyone else will change that.