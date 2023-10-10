‘My heart is breaking from these attacks’ – Celebrities come out in support of Israel

Celebrities from Seinfeld to Madonna lining up in support of Israel after Hamas invasion.

By World Israel News Staff

Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld, star of the eponymous hit 1990s television show, announced his support for Israel early Tuesday morning, following the Gaza invasion of the Jewish state over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, the 69-year-old comedian included a picture reading “I STAND WITH ISRAEL” produced by StandWithUS, and included a personal message recalling his time in Israel as a teenager, and expressing his love for the country.

“I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since.”

“My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

Seinfeld joins a list of other prominent celebrities who have offered their support and sympathy for Israel.

On Monday, Madonna posted a graphic video from the invasion to Instagram, accompanied by a message calling the slaughter “heartbreaking.”

“What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking.”

“Imagine if this was happening to you?? It’s Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate.”

“My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict.”

“Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone Let us all Pray. For Israel. For Peace. ♥️ For The World.”

Actor Mark Hamill, best known for his role in the Star Wars series, shared picture on his social media accounts with the Israel and U.S. flags and the caption: “America stands with Israel ALWAYS.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also posted a picture of the Israeli flag to social media.

Comedian Amy Schumer drew criticism from some of her followers after she reshared an Instagram post by activist Mandana Dayani.

“Never in my years as an activist, have I seen other activists, upon seeing footage of little girls being killed and dragged through [sic] streets, immediately find the burning need to go on the internet and justify their deaths. ‘Oh, here [are] all the reasons that girl was burned alive!’,” the post reads.

“For complete clarity, thge only reason you do this, is because you have been made to believe that the killing of Jews can even be justified. Becaise every civilization has taught that the life of a Jew is less valuable than your own. It’s the Hitler playbook. Your antisemitism is not unconscious. It is so deeply rooted in your bones and you are so comfortable with it, you are not even able to consider its impact on your friends.”

Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman also shared Dayani’s post, and tweeted a separate statement on Twitter/X.

“My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This f***ing world breaks my heart.”

Actor Max Greenfield wrote on Instagram that the images coming out of Israel from the invasion are “unimaginable.”

“As a Jew, I am with you. As a human, I am with you.”