‘Bring him home now’ – New Yorkers rally for American hostage

“I can still hear his voice. I can’t imagine what he is going through,” says hostage’s mother.



By World Israel News Staff

Hundreds gathered in New York on Sunday to call for the release of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, who has been held captive by Hamas for nine months.

22-year-old Neutra, who was born and raised in Plainview, New York, was serving in the Israeli army at the time of his capture.

Footage circulating on social media from the terror onslaught showed Neutra being kidnapped from a tank near the Nahal Oz military base on the Gaza border.

Since then, his family said, they have not received a sign of life or any information about his wellbeing.

Neutra’s parents, Orna and Ronen, spoke at the Central Park rally about the unimaginable suffering they have endured since October 7th.

“It has been nine months since the last phone call with Omer from his post,” Orna said at the vigil.

“I can still hear his voice. I can’t imagine what he is going through.”

“Nine months into this war and independence weekend is about to end,” Ronen said. “Omer, you’ve been a proud dual citizen of both Israel and the United States, you love celebrating Independence Day both there and here. Yet, you’re anything but independent at this moment, held in the most horrific conditions in Gaza.”

Ronen urged Israel to secure a ceasefire deal that would free the captives and pause fighting against Hamas.

“The war needs to end and bring the hostages home,” he said. “The elimination of Hamas is important but will take time and patience.”

He added that “no one can be left behind. The time is now, bring them home now.”

Neutra is one of eight hostages with American citizenship who are still being held by Hamas.

Dana Cwaigrach, leader of the NY Hostage and Missing Family Forum, told The Jerusalem Post that Netura’s family was touched by the number of people who attended the rally, despite the 4th of July holiday weekend.

“It really showcases the level of support this community has given to the families of the hostages throughout,” she said.

“The fact that nine months later, still every week, community members show up for the families – it’s extremely meaningful. We’re very hopeful a deal will actually take place, and we will continue to stand up here until the very last one of them is home.”