Ignoring ICC arrest warrant, Netanyahu to visit Hungary

Hungary expected to withdraw from the International Criminal Court during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit, which defies the ICC arrest warrants issued last year over the Gaza war.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to depart for Hungary on Thursday, kicking off a four-day state visit to the European Union member state, defying the International Criminal Court’s call for his arrest.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with his Hungarian counterpart, Prime Minister Viktor Orban – a staunch ally of Israel – during his visit.

Hungary, a founding member state of the International Criminal Court, is required by the terms of the ICC’s Rome Statute to adhere to the 2024 arrest warrant issued by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Kahn.

However, Orban has in the past rejected the ICC arrest warrant, and indicated it will not be enforced against the Israeli premier.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, Hungary will drop out of the Rome Statute, disassociating itself from the ICC, during Netanyahu’s visit – thus ending its legal obligation to enforce the arrest warrant.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Orban Thursday morning in Budapest in a ceremony at the Buda Castle.

The Israeli premier’s trip to Hungary will be his second abroad since Khan issued arrest warrants against him and his then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant last November.

In early February, Netanyahu visited the United States – which like Israel is not a member of the ICC’s Rome Statute – to meet with President Donald Trump.

Orban, a critic of the ICC, invited Netanyahu for a state visit last November, one day after the court issued its arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

Some have suggested Netanyahu’s trip – and Orban’s invitation – are part of a calculated effort to weaken the ICC.

Netanyahu is “trying to visit as many countries as possible to show that the ICC is a paper tiger and cannot enforce the arrest warrant against him,” from the University of Amsterdam international law lecturer Mathias Holvoet told the German daily Die Welt.