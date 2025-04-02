Search

WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘IDF will control the new ‘Morag Corridor’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-idf-will-control-the-new-morag-corridor/
Email Print

Prime Minister Netanyahu unveiled a bold new strategy, announcing Israel’s control over a second corridor in Gaza to divide the Strip, ramp up pressure on Hamas, and push for the release of hostages.

>