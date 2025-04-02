WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘IDF will control the new ‘Morag Corridor’

Prime Minister Netanyahu unveiled a bold new strategy, announcing Israel’s control over a second corridor in Gaza to divide the Strip, ramp up pressure on Hamas, and push for the release of hostages.

In a video statement earlier tonight, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirms that ground forces have reentered the Southern Gaza Strip, stating that their goal is to seize the “Morge Axis” which will run between Rafah and Khan Yunis, further separating Southern Gaza… pic.twitter.com/ISxh4HKgxP — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 2, 2025