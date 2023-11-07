Pro-Hamas protestors scream ‘bomb Israel’ outside of Swedish synagogue

Protestors in front of a synagogue in Malmo, Sweden burned an Israeli flag and yelled, ‘Bomb Israel.’

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel protestors waved Palestinian flags, burned an Israeli flag, and yelled “Free Palestine, Bomb Israel” in a rally in front of Malmo, Sweden’s only synagogue on Saturday.

Footage from the rally was filmed and posted to X.

Aaron Verstanding, Chairman of the Jewish Central Council of Sweden, took the video and posted it to social media with the comment, “Such acts of hatred towards the Jewish community in Malmo by extremists are utterly reprehensible.”

The European Jewish Congress added: “We are deeply appalled by the recent pro-Palestinian protest, which involved the burning of an Israeli flag in front of a synagogue… Intimidating the Jewish community and blaming them for the events in the Middle East is blatant antisemitism.”

However, when journalists asked why there were no police officers present, the Swedish police representatives offered no response or comment.







This incident is only one of many similar anti-Israel demonstrations occurring worldwide.

It is estimated that antisemitic incidents have increased 1180% globally since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel according to a joint report by Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, the World Zionist Organization, and the Jewish Agency.

Malmo, Sweden has a particularly notorious history of public displays of antisemitism has harassment of Jews, particularly when Israel takes military action. However, the antisemitism is apparent even in times of relative peace.

In 2017, after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, 200 protestors in Malmo called for an intifada with the chant, “We will shoot the Jews.”

A day later in Stockholm, a speaker referred to Jews as “apes and pigs” and encouraged terrorist martyrdom.