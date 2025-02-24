Pro-Hezbollah rally in New York City – ‘Palestine is almost free’

A Pro-Hezbollah protester seen in New York City on September 24, 2024 (Screenshot/Instagram)

The organizers set up a memorial table for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which displayed his photographs and the terror group’s flag.



By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel demonstrators held a raucous demonstration in New York City on Sunday, marking the long-delayed funeral of slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

According to a Times of Israel report, several dozen protesters gathered in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park to honor the terror leader.

The organizers set up a memorial table, which displayed a large yellow Hezbollah flag and framed photographs of Nasrallah, as well as slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

On the table were a red-and-white checkered keffiyeh, flowers, and candles.

Participants chanted “from New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada,” “settlers, settlers go back home, Palestine is ours alone,” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine is almost free.”

Other chants included “long live the intifada,” “there is only one solution, intifada revolution” and “resistance is justified when people are occupied,” according to a JNS report.

A reporter from the Free Press found that many of the participants had come to show their support for the anti-Israel movement.

A woman who identified herself as Haniya told the Free Press that she was “stand[ing] in solidarity with Hezbollah, Hamas, and the entire Resistance Axis in the Middle East.”

Another protester approached by the Free Press was initially defensive when asked his opinion about the terror leader.

“I’m not going to speak on Nasrallah’s history. You can do your own research,” he told the outlet.

However, he then admitted that “I don’t know much about Hezbollah.”

Sammy, a 25-year-old who attended a nearby pro-Israel counter-protest, told JNS that he was disturbed the turnout for Nasrallah’s memorial.

“I am disappointed and shocked and wish that the world would see how crazy it is,” he said.

“To have people waving flags of designated terrorist organizations with the World Trade Center in the background shows how far down we have come.”