After apologizing for antisemitic comments, Susan Sarandon reverts and calls to ‘globalize the intifada’

Susan Sarandon has recently reposted several messages that falsely accuse Israel of genocide and war crimes.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Actress Susan Sarandon has continued to share messages on social media bashing Israel and even seemingly supporting Hamas terrorists just weeks after she was dropped by her talent agency and lost a potential acting job for making offensive remarks about Jews and Israel.

On Sunday, the Thelma & Louise star retweeted a video from a pro-Palestinian rally in Boston where protesters were chanting to “globalize the intifada,” referring to an armed uprising against Israel. Demonstrators at the rally also held signs that read “End All US Aid to Israel” and “Free Palestine,” and accused the Jewish state of genocide. The post was first highlighted by the blog Israellycool.

Sarandon has recently reposted several messages that falsely accuse Israel of genocide and war crimes — such as the accusation that Israel is “assassinating Palestinian journalists.” Another post said, “The world has a right for Israel not to exist.”

On Monday, the actress shared a video in which a man talks about Israel’s “violent approach to colonialism.” A day earlier, she shared a tweet criticizing the US for giving aid to “apartheid Israel.”

On Dec. 12, the actress retweeted a post that described Hamas terrorists as “resistance fighters” and attempted to justify their attacks. The post claimed that the “right to armed struggle is a guaranteed right under international law, for every single Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese person living under illegal Israeli occupation.”

Sarandon has been outwardly criticizing Israel’s military campaign against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking at a “Free Palestine” rally last month, Sarandon claimed Israel was carrying out war crimes and compared Hamas’ massacre of civilians in southern Israel on Oct. 7 to the plight of Palestinians in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. She also discussed the rise in antisemitism that American Jews have been facing since the Oct. 7 attacks and said, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”

Because of her comments, Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency, and an indie film production company announced it no longer wanted to work with the actress.

On Dec. 1, Sarandon apologized for the comments she made about Jews at the “Free Palestine” rally but did not mention her remarks about Israel.