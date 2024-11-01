Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke confronts anti-Israel fan from on stage during Melbourne concert

Radiohead has performed in Israel several times, most recently in 2017, despite facing intense pressure to boycott the Jewish state.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemiener

Thom Yorke, lead singer of Radiohead and The Smile, abruptly walked off stage during his solo concert in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night after having a heated exchange with an audience member, who interrupted the show to voice his opposition to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

During a pause between songs at Yorke’s second sold-out show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, an audience member shouted at him as he stood on stage, as seen in a TikTok video taken during the incident.

The audience member claimed, without evidence, that 200,000 people have already been killed in the Gaza Strip, half of them children.

He yelled at the British rocker, “How can you be silent? How many dead children will it take for you to condemn the genocide in Gaza?” as seen in footage obtained by The Age.

Yorke responded, “Hop up on the f—king stage and say what you wanna say. Don’t stand there like a coward, come here and say it. You wanna piss on everybody’s night? OK, you do. See you later, then.” He then took off his guitar and left the stage.

Other members of the audience then began booing, shouting at the anti-Israel protester and expressing frustration after Yorke walked off stage.

They also chanted for Yorke, and a few minutes later he returned to perform the night’s final song, the Radiohead hit “Karma Police,” according to The Age.

“Don’t stand there like a coward,come here and say it!” Radiohead’s Thom Yorke responded to an anti-Israel hackler who kept yelling about Gaza throughout his show in Melbourne today. Yorke left the stage and came back after the crowd kicked out the protester. pic.twitter.com/a5yhtBWpTo — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 30, 2024

Radiohead has performed in Israel several times, most recently in 2017, despite facing intense pressure to boycott the Jewish state as part of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement.

At the time, Yorke called the harassment from BDS supporters “extremely upsetting,” “deeply disrespectful”, and “offensive.”

He also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend the band’s decision to play in Israel that year.

“Playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing its government,” he wrote. “We’ve played in Israel for over 20 years through a succession of governments, some more liberal than others. As we have in America. We don’t endorse [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu any more than [former US President Donald] Trump, but we still play in America. Music, art ,and academia is about crossing borders not building them, about open minds not closed ones, about shared humanity, dialogue, and freedom of expression.”

This summer, Yorke’s bandmate, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, was criticized and threatened by BDS supporters for performing with Israeli artist Dudu Tassa and his band in Tel Aviv.

Greenwood, who is married to Israeli visual artist Sharona Katan, responded by saying that efforts to boycott Israeli artists “feels unprogressive.”

“No art is as ‘important’ as stopping all the death and suffering around us. But doing nothing seems a worse option,” he explained.

“And silencing Israeli artists for being born Jewish in Israel doesn’t seem like any way to reach an understanding between the two sides of this apparently endless conflict.”