Rashida Tlaib takes the stage at pro-terrorist conference

Michigan congresswoman and Dearborn’s mayor address radical anti-Israel event featuring wife of terrorist responsible for torture and murder of an IDF soldier.

By World Israel News Staff

Rashida Tlaib, the Democratic congresswoman representing Michigan’s 12th congressional district, and the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan took part in a radical anti-Israel conference over the weekend which honored multiple terrorists and featured an appearance by the wife of a Palestinian terrorist responsible for the abduction, torture, and murder of an IDF soldier.

On Saturday, Tlaib made a surprise appearance at the three-day People’s Conference for Palestine, an event held in downtown Detroit from Friday through Sunday.

In addition, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud appeared at the conference via video.

Congresswoman Tlaib made an impromptu address at the conference, taking aim at President Joe Biden while accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

“Where’s your red line, President Biden?” Tlaib asked, while accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being a “murderous war criminal.”

“Just imagine — war crimes,” Tlaib continued. “President Biden, I hope you hear us loud and clear.”

The conference’s Saturday session also included an appearance by Sana Daqqah, widow of Walid Daqqah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist who orchestrated the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 19-year-old IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

Daqqah, an Israeli citizen, died in prison last month, after being diagnosed with cancer.

In her speech, Daqqah accused Israeli authorities of murdering her husband.

“Walid was martyred in the Israeli Zionist prisons,” Daqqah said. “We have no doubt that there was a decision that was taken by the prison authorities to assassinate Walid.”

Aside from Walid Daqqah, speakers at the conference lauded multiple Arab terrorists, with some openly advocating for violent attacks on Israelis.

Attendees cheered references to Iran’s massive drone and ballistic missile attack on Israel on April 13th.