Record-breaking number of antisemitic incidents during October 7th anniversary

Monitor group CAM reports highest-ever recorded number of antisemitic incidents during week marking first anniversary of Hamas invasion of Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The week marking the first-year anniversary of the October 7th invasion featured the largest number of antisemitic incidents ever recorded, an antisemitism watchdog group said Monday, noting that more than 40% of the incidents occurred on college campuses.

The Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) administered by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) recorded 324 antisemitic incidents last week, nearly double the highest number of incidents the ARC has ever recorded in a single week of monitoring going back five years.

The previous weekly high for 2024 was 168 incidents recorded in June.

A total of 132 antisemitic incidents last week occurred on college campuses, making up 40.7% of the total number of incidents recorded this week.

The numbers were especially stark in the United States, where 112 out of 168 antisemitic incidents recorded occurred on college campuses.

This is the highest they’ve been since the emergence of anti-Israel encampments in April of this year, highlighting the central role hate groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) play in fostering anti-Semitic atmospheres at American higher education institutions.

“The world cannot continue as if nothing has changed,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “This week, the Combat Antisemitism Movement recorded the highest number of antisemitic incidents since our founding over five years ago. We believe it’s also the week with the highest number of attacks on Jews since the end of the Holocaust.”

“We say to people around the world that you have two choices — stand by and watch, knowing that hatred will eventually turn against you. Or rise up and take a stand. If you’re ready to take action, join us. This call is for people of all faiths — let’s stand together against hatred.”