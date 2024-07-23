Religious Zionist rabbis warn: Hostage deal ‘endangers Israel’

“It is commanded to save hostages, but not at the cost of endangering all of Israel,” write influential rabbis.

By World Israel News Staff

A group of prominent rabbis from the Religious Zionism movement warned against the current hostage deal brokered by the U.S., stating in an open letter that the proposal endangers millions of Israeli citizens and the viability of the state itself.

“The prices demanded to free the hostages endanger all Israelis — old, young and women,” reads the letter. “For example: releasing all the dangerous monsters so Hamas can rebuild its collapsed army, withdrawing from strategic areas, and stopping the fighting before Hamas is defeated.”

While the letter stressed the importance of redeeming captives, calling it a “great and important mitzvah,” the rabbis said that a hostage deal which risks national security is unacceptable.

“It is commanded to save hostages, but not at the cost of endangering all of Israel,” they wrote.

“We pray that God will guide our leaders on how to free the hostages, while ensuring the continued existence of the State of Israel,” the letter added, concluding with a prayer that the captives will return “healthy and whole in body and soul.”

The letter was signed by numerous influential rabbis, including Chief Rabbi of Tzfat Shmuel Eliyahu, Chief Rabbi of Ramat Gan Yaakov Ariel, and former Chief Rabbi of Hebron Dov Lior, along with about a dozen others.

The rabbis’ message comes as American officials and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claim a hostage deal – which would not release all of the living captives and would likely require the IDF to withdraw from significant swathes of the Gaza Strip – is closer than ever.

Several members of the current government, including from the ruling Likud party, have said they will topple the coalition if the deal comes to fruition.

Eight members of Likud recently wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stating scaling back military control of the coastal enclave was unacceptable.

MK Amit Halevi (Likud) told the Times of Israel that he would “will not be part of a coalition that takes our soldiers out of [the] Philadelphi” corridor, the border between Egypt and Gaza through which much weapons-smuggling into the Strip occurs.