Report: Change bloc to seek two-state solution

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Israel’s change bloc coalition, made up of eight diverse parties from the right, center, and left ends of the political spectrum, intends to prioritize working towards a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.

The report, based on remarks from anonymous senior Israeli government officials, charges that major players in the change bloc have already reached out to figures in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, despite the fact that the new coalition has yet to pass a vote of confidence in the Knesset.

If the report is true, it could mark the first ideological disagreement within the bloc.

The officials suggested that the move had been made behind the back of prime minister-designate and Yemina party head Naftali Bennett.

Bennett and New Hope chair Gideon Sa’ar are both staunchly pro-settlement, so a pursuit of a two state-solution would be a major departure from their previous political positions.

The officials said that Defense Minister Benny Gantz had expressed the change bloc’s position on a two-state solution during his recent snap visit to Washington D.C.

Last week, Gantz met with U.S. security officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Hebrew -anguage media reported that Gantz asked for a $1 billion replenishment for the Iron Dome’s arsenal and that he discussed the Iranian threat with American defense officials.

Gantz’s office told Israel Hayom that it would not comment on the content of the talks.

The visit came on the heels of remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Jewish State would thwart Iran’s nuclear program, even at the cost of damaging relations with the U.S.

Via his twitter account, Gantz seemed to try to smooth things over, writing that “the U.S. has been and will continue to be Israel’s most important ally, protecting Israel’s security and its qualitative edge in the region.

“Even if differences arise, they will be resolved through direct dialogue, behind closed doors, not through provocative statements that serve to harm Israeli security.”