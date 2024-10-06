Report: Trump to visit Lubavitcher rebbe’s grave, join October 7th memorial

Former President Donald Trump reportedly planning to visit the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe on October 7th, before flying to Miami to address a memorial marking anniversary of the Hamas invasion.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump will address a gathering in Miami Monday, held in honor of the victims killed, wounded, or taken hostage during the Hamas invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th, 2023, the Trump campaign has announced.

The event, which also serves as a memorial to victims of antisemitic violence worldwide, is slated to be held at a hotel and golf club owned by the 45th president – the Trump National Doral Miami.

In a statement released to the press, the Trump campaign said Israel’s war against Hamas was part of a “battle between the forces of good versus evil,” and railed against the ” inept and failed policies of the Harris-Biden Administration,” which the statement claimed “enabled the Iranian-backed proxies that have sewn a path of death and destruction.”

“Since taking office, the Harris-Biden administration has enriched Iran, enabled the enemies of the United States, and compromised the security of our country.”

The campaign also blamed the Biden White House for the surge in antisemitic incidents on college campuses across the country.

“Radical leftist antisemitism has spread across our city streets and college campuses, while the dangerously liberal Harris-Biden administration has willfully neglected this dire situation.”

According to reports by ultra-Orthodox Jewish media outlets, former President Trump is also slated to visit the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, better known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

The COLlive website, which focuses on the Chabad – Lubavitch movement, cited a source claiming that the former president was considering such a visit Monday, on the anniversary of October 7th.

A second outlet, Yeshiva World News, said that multiple sources had confirmed that Trump will in fact visit the rabbi’s resting place in Queens, New York Monday, before flying to Miami for the October 7th memorial service.

The report claimed that David Friedman, an attorney for Trump who later served as his Ambassador to Israel, had facilitated the visit.

Secret Service agents have reportedly begun preparing for the visit, inspecting the grave site and the surrounding area.

Last month, Argentinian President Javier Milei and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited the grave.

In 2020, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, visited the grave ahead of the presidential election.