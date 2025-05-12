Republican move to punish UN for recognizing ‘Palestine’

The new bill has attracted significant support within Republican ranks, with 19 Senate co-sponsors including Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

By Jewish Breaking News

Senate Republicans have unveiled legislation that would cut U.S. funding to the United Nations and other international organizations that grant special privileges to the Palestine Liberation Organization.

In April 2024, the United States exercised its veto power on Thursday to block a UN Security Council resolution seeking to grant full member status to the PLO.

At the time, US deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood called into question whether the PLO meets the criteria to be considered a “State of Palestine,” citing “unresolved questions” and Hamas’s continued power and influence in the Gaza Strip, a crucial part of the state envisioned by the Arabs.

If it weren’t for the US veto, the measure would have passed, having gained support from 12 countries, including Russia, Japan, France, and China, with the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstaining.

Now, the “No Official Palestine Entry Act of 2025,” spearheaded by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch (R-Idaho), would prevent another attempt to provide the PLO with “special privileges beyond its observer status,” according to the text of the bill exclusively shared with The Post.

“Once created to be a bastion of peace and security in the world, the United Nations is now a seat of antisemitism and in desperate need of reform. Israel is one of America’s greatest allies and we cannot tolerate or fund any anti-Israel bias or favoritism for the Palestinian Liberation Organization at the UN,” Risch explained. “The bill will ensure that America has Israel’s back when it matters most.”

The new bill has attracted significant support within Republican ranks, with 19 Senate co-sponsors including Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

At least nine House Republicans have also backed the measure, including Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas).