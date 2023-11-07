Republicans introduce new motions censuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib

After repeated occasions of defending the widely recognized Jewish genocidal slogan ‘from the river to the sea’, Rashida Tlaib is being served a censure for her abhorrent actions.

By Andrew Bernard, JNS

Reps. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced separate resolutions on Monday to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who defended using the anti-Israel slogan “from the river to the sea.”

Reading the text of his resolution on the House floor, McCormick said that calling for a Palestinian state extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea “is widely recognized as a genocidal call” to destroy the State of Israel.

“Whereas Representative Tlaib doubled down on this call to violence by falsely describing ‘from the river to the sea’ as ‘an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence’ despite it clearly entailing Israel’s destruction and the denial of its fundamental right to exist,” he said. “And whereas Representative Tlaib has repeatedly displayed conduct entirely unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives.”

“Therefore, be it resolved, that Representative Tlaib be censured,” McCormick said.

Greene’s measure stated that Tlaib “followed Hezbollah’s orders” by supporting the pro-Palestinian protests and praising the terrorist organization.

On Friday, Tlaib wrote that the slogan “from the river to the sea,” which both the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee have called an antisemitic statement, is actually a call for “freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

Her comments drew sharp rebukes from pro-Israel Democrats.

Despite Tlaib’s failure to condemn the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas terrorists of more than 1,400 people in Israel, she avoided censure on Wednesday after 23 Republicans joined every House Democrat in voting against a censure resolution.

Greene’s new resolution on Monday removed some of the controversial language from the previous measure, which compared pro-Palestinian protests at the Capitol to the Jan. 6 riots, but made more incendiary accusations than those leveled by McCormick.

Tlaib’s office did not respond to a JNS request for comment.

The House will have two legislative days to consider the resolutions.