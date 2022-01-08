Right, Judea and Samaria leaders, launch campaign against Bennett

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan accused Bennett’s government of “losing direction, it is losing it in Samaria, it is losing it in the Negev.”

By TPS

Leaders of municipalities in Judea and Samaria and right-wing organizations launched on Thursday a political campaign against Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and his government.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, declared that “we have come here to a protest encampment in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, in front of Naftali Bennett, in front of this whole government, because there is an injustice here that no decent person, from the right or left, can ignore.”

He accused Bennett’s government of “losing direction, it is losing it in Samaria, it is losing it in the Negev.”

“I hereby inform Naftali Bennett, and all members of the government, starting on Sunday, from here in the protest tent, a series of demonstrations by the entire national camp against the government, against the lawlessness in both Samaria and the Negev. The national camp has ended being silent,” he declared.

Bennet, former head of the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of municipalities in Judea and Samaria, is accused of acting against the Israelis in Judea and Samaria while kowtowing to his left-wing and Islamic coalition members.

Head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Ganz announced during the press conference that “we will start a series of actions until this government comes to its senses.”

The leaders did not say which measures they would employ in the protests.