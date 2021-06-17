Roger Waters rejects ‘huge’ money from Facebook in profanity-filled rant

Former Pink Floyd front man spews venom at Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg.

By World Israel News Staff

In a profanity-filled rant, rock star and Israel-basher Roger Waters said he turned down a “huge” amount of money from Facebook, which wanted to use Pink Floyd’s classic song, “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2″ to promote its Instagram photo-sharing service.

Waters was appearing at an event supporting Julian Assange, the imprisoned Wikileaks founder who faces extradition to the U.S. on espionage charges. Assange, an Australian national, is currently imprisoned in Britain as the courts decide whether to extradite him.

“[Facebook’s offer] arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money. And the answer is, ‘F*ck you. No f*cking way,'” said Waters loudly to a cheering crowd.

“I only mention that because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything,” he continued. “I will not be a party to this bullsh*t, [Mark] Zuckerberg.”

Waters’ tirade, which took place last week, was broken by Rolling Stone. Facebook did not respond to the magazine’s requests for a comment.

Over the years, Waters has denounced Israel as an apartheid state comparing it to Nazi Germany. The former Pink Floyd front man has also claimedthat former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was the victim of an Israeli conspiracy and that Israeli philanthropist Sheldon Adelson was “pulling the strings of Donald Trump.” Waters has also repeatedly urged musicians to cancel bookings in Israel and sought to oust the Jewish state from international soccer.

A number of his concerts have included an inflatable pig with a Jewish star prominently featured with other fascist symbols. Until 2013, some of those concerts also featured a background video that included an image of Israeli super model Bar Rafaeli. Taking to Twitter, Rafaeli demanded Waters stop using her likeness, saying in Hebrew, “Roger Waters, you better take my picture off of the video art at your shows. If you’re boycotting — go all the way.”

Waters went on to read Facebook’s letter while interjecting his thoughts on the social media giant.

“We want to thank you for considering this project,” he read. “We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.”

“And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is,” Waters replied, “so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What? No. No More.’”