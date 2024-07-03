‘I’m Not Antisemitic’ – Roger Waters denies Hamas raped Israeli women

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters denies Hamas atrocities on October 7th, slamming ‘filthy, disgusting lies’ he says were pushed by Israel – while denying accusations of antisemitism.

By World Israel News Staff

Pink Floyd bassist and cofounder Roger Waters pushed back on accusations of antisemitism Tuesday, while denying Gaza terrorists raped Israeli women and burned Israeli children during the invasion of October 7th.

The controversial 80-year-old rock star appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored Tuesday, in a wide-ranging, 70-minute long interview which repeatedly touched on the Arab-Israeli conflict, including the massacres of October 7th.

During the interview, Waters refused to condemn the October 7th atrocities as “terror attacks,” telling host Piers Morgan, “I’m not going to have this conversation,” before suggesting that the invasion was actually an Israeli false flag operation.

“I would love to know what happened on October 7th…but the Israelis won’t allow any investigation.”

“Maybe false flag isn’t exactly the right word, but why didn’t…Israel defend itself that morning? Why did they wait seven hours before they started machine gunning everyone?”

Waters then went on to accuse “the Israelis” of promoting “filthy, disgusting lies” told “after October 7th about burning babies and women being raped which were all completely [untrue.] They weren’t.”

“Well there was no evidence. You can say anything that you want but there is no evidence.”

The 80-year-old musician did appear to acknowledge the veracity of the invasion itself, however, while falling short of condemning it and accusing Israel of killing Israeli civilians.

“All those piles of cars they were destroyed by Apache missiles from helicopters Hamas didn’t have helicopters.”

“I’m not saying a part of the Palestinian resistance movement didn’t cross that wire fence. I am not saying that didn’t happen at all.”

After clashing with Morgan, Waters whispered to himself: “Roger, Roger calm down. Don’t sink to his level, alright I won’t. Stop shouting. Stop shouting back. Let him interrupt you as much as he wants.”