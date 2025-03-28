As Hamas officials targeted by the IDF, Gazans are accused of espionage and executed

With the resumption of IDF operations following the collapse of the hostage release deal, Israel’s military has eliminated 150 Hamas terrorists, including 10 high-ranking officials.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As the IDF steps up its targeted campaign against Hamas officials, Gazans have been executed after having been accused of espionage.

Saudi news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat reported on the executions from Hamas sources.

The terror group set up “revolutionary courts” to deal with those they accused of spying, and the source said those “who were proven to be guilty of espionage have already been executed, while investigations are still ongoing with others.”

As a result, the terror group has become more cautious given the elimination of Hamas members: “Since the escalation of attacks, stricter security measures have been put in place at the political, military, and governmental levels”

The source also said that Israel ramped up its intelligence efforts using various technological methods, including tracking and eavesdropping on individuals.

The report indicated that Israel was able to expand its access to information about Hamas officials during the public propaganda ceremonies during hostage releases.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out extensive air and artillery strikes across northern, central, and southern Gaza on Thursday night, resulting in the death of Abd al-Latif Qanoua, a senior Hamas spokesman, who was killed in Jabalia during a strike on his tent.

These attacks are part of a broader campaign aimed at systematically eliminating key figures from both Hamas’s military-terrorist wing and its political leadership.

In addition, Israel’s decision to block aid trucks from entering Gaza—supplies that Hamas reportedly seized to support its regime—signals a shift in Israeli strategy from solely targeting military operatives to dismantling the governing infrastructure that sustains Hamas’s rule.

In recent days, Israel has killed several senior officials of Hamas’s Political Bureau, including Ismail Barhoum, who was responsible for managing the organization’s finances and directing funds toward terror planning and weapons procurement.