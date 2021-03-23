Rome deliveryman rants about Jews, stabs bystander who confronted him

The attacker launched into an anti-Semitic tirade and stabbed a fellow deliveryman who confronted him.

By World Israel News Staff

On Monday, a food deliveryman in Rome stabbed a colleague during a confrontation that erupted over an anti-Semitic rant in front of McDonald’s.

The assailant, who works for the Delivroo service, launched into a tirade about Jews as he waited for an order at the fast food giant’s Piazza dei Re di Roma square location, JTA reported.

The victim, an employee of competitor Just Eat who was also waiting to pick up an order for delivery, objected to the assailant’s anti-Semitic rant.

In response, the Deliveroo deliveryman pulled a knife and stabbed the Just Eat employee, Faro di Roma.

The victim sustained lacerations to his face and arm, but was not in critical condition.

It was unclear from reports in the Italian media whether the victim was Jewish.

Both men were described as “middle-aged” by Faro di Roma.

Immediately following the attack, the assailant fled on his motorcycle.

Rome law enforcement are reportedly searching for the suspect.