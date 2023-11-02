Russia declares Israel has no right to self-defense

Moscow’s ambassador to the UN claims Israel is an ‘occupying power,’ denies Jewish state has a right to self-defense.

By World Israel News Staff

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations denied Israel’s right to self-defense, calling the Jewish state an “occupying power,” despite Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the entire Gaza Strip and removal of some 9,000 Israeli inhabitants.

Speaking at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly Wednesday, which was called following passage Friday of a non-binding resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya argued that Israel has no right to self-defense against attacks by Gaza.

“The only thing they can muster is continued pronouncements about Israel’s supposed right to self defense, although as an occupying power, it does not have that power as confirmed by the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice handed down in 2004.”

Nebenzya apparently was referring to the July 9th, 2004 decision of the ICJ, in which the court issued a non-binding advisory opinion which argued that Israel’s security barrier in Judea and Samaria violated international law.

The court made the 14-1 ruling despite claims by Israel that the barrier was necessary for the Jewish state’s defense.

After denying Israel’s right to self-defense, Nebenzya clarified that Russia does believe Israel has a right to take steps to combat terrorism.

“As for Israel’s security – and we recognize its rights to ensure its security – this security can only be fully guaranteed if we resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

“The Jewish people suffered persecution for many centuries and the Jewish people should know better than anyone that the suffering of ordinary people, innocent lives lost in the name of blind retribution, will neither restore justice, nor bring the dead back to life, nor console their families.”

Nebenzya also criticized American support for Israel, accusing the U.S. of “hypocrisy,” in an apparent allusion to Western opposition to Russia’s invasion and occupation of parts of Ukraine.