Rutgers Uni. adviser frequently shares pro-Hamas posts, laughs at attacks against IDF

Saadeh’s posts drew attention as Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway is scheduled to testify before Congress on campus antisemitism.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Rutgers University adviser, attorney Rajeh A. Saadeh, regularly posts violent pro-Hamas posts and cheers attacks against IDF soldiers.

Saadeh’s posts came to light as Rutgers, Northwestern and UCLA presidents prepare to testify before congress on their respective institutions’ handling of antisemitism on campus.

Saadeh, who is a divorce and family attorney, sits on the Board of advisors for Rutgers University’s Center for Security, Race and Rights, regularly posts videos of IDF forces being attacked with gunfire and calls them depictions of “hunting season.”

In a recent video of a terrorist attacking three IDF soldiers, Saadeh posted the words, “Say a Prayer.”

In another video showing Hamas terrorists emerging from a tunnel to pursue IDF troops while yelling “Allah Akbar,” Saadeh posted, “Scenes from an ongoing epic.”

Part of Saadeh’s Instagram bio reads “From the River to the Sea Truth is always revolutionary.”

Saadeh also sits on the advisory for the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ and frequently posts antisemitic content.

In addition, on social media he has claimed that the murder, torture and rape of Israelis by Hamas were stories made up by Israel.

For instance, despite the fact that it was Hamas’s own footage that showed Shani Louk’s body being paraded through Gaza on the back of a truck, Saadeh dismissed it as a “Zionist hoax.”

The posts drew attention as Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway is scheduled to testify before House Education and Workforce Committee on campus antisemitism.

The Rutgers president was asked to testify after it appears the administration made some concessions to anti-Israel protesters to encourage them to take down their encampment.

“Over the last several days, the presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers have made shocking concessions to the unlawful antisemitic encampments on their campuses,” committee chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said in a statement announcing the upcoming testimony.