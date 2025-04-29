Sara Netanyahu: Deep State, left trying to oust elected gov’t

Sara Netanyahu decries what she calls politically motivated attacks meant to intimidate and destabilize Israeli leadership.

By World Israel News Staff

Sara Netanyahu spoke out about Israel’s Deep State in an interview with a Hungarian outlet, saying that her husband is the subject of a coup attempt by non-democratic actors.

“There are networks [in Israel] operating due to political considerations, even conducting campaigns that severely harm Israeli democracy,” Netanyahu told right-wing daily Mandiner.

“They attempt to intimidate individuals and to overthrow an elected government through baseless investigations that collapse one after another. This is an effort to overturn the will of the voters and preserve bureaucratic rule,” she said, according to a summary of her remarks by Hebrew-language media outlets.

Referencing her husband’s ongoing court cases, she said it was “absurd to summon a Prime Minister to court just two hours after returning from an important diplomatic visit, without allowing a day of rest or showing any leeway. These institutions are supposed to serve all citizens of Israel, not to be used as political tools. It is a dangerous but very real phenomenon.”

Netanyahu emphasized that “the problem is not politics itself, but radical left wing groups that refuse to accept the results of democratic elections. Their goal is to topple a right-wing prime minister.”

She added that “this isn’t legitimate criticism — it’s subversion.”

Earlier in April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a social media statement charging that the Shin Bet security agency is acting in the interests of Israel’s “Deep State.”

The Shin Bet has been transformed by Attorney General Gali Barahav-Miara into the “private militia of the Deep State… [which] undermines the rule of law and the foundations of democracy,” read a Likud press release, which was reposted by Netanyahu on his personal account.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin wrote in a Facebook post that outgoing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar is managing the Shin Bet as a “private intelligence organization that can conduct a political hunting campaign.”