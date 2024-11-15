Scientists harness electric fields to forecast extreme weather

People take cover from the rain as they walk on Jaffa Road in the city center of Jerusalem on December 20, 2021. (Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The data revealed that different cloud types produced distinct electric field patterns, offering new clues about the structure and intensity of storms.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli researchers on Thursday unveiled a groundbreaking approach to predicting severe weather events by monitoring atmospheric electric fields.

The ability to track electric field variations in real time could provide meteorologists with valuable early warnings for extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall, flash floods, or intense storms, and inform long-term climate adaptation strategies.

By studying the Negev Desert in southern Israel, an area known for its unpredictable climate, researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Reichmann University found that as these systems passed through, there were substantial increases in the Potential Gradient of the electric field, rising from typical fair-weather values of 100-200 volts per meter to several thousand volts per meter.

The study, led by Dr. Roy Yaniv from the Institute of Earth Sciences at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in collaboration with Prof. Yoav Yair of Reichmann University, was recently published in the peer-reviewed Atmospheric Research journal.

The study focused on “wet” Cyprus Lows — a type of low-pressure weather system commonly associated with rainstorms in the Negev.

Sharp spikes in the electric field coincided with the passage of convective clouds, which are often linked to intense rainfall.

The data revealed that different cloud types produced distinct electric field patterns, offering new clues about the structure and intensity of storms.

Additionally, the study also found that factors such as the electrical charge of rain droplets and cloud structure could significantly impact the electric field, further refining the ability to predict weather patterns.

“This research demonstrates how electric field variations can serve as indicators of shifting weather patterns, allowing us to anticipate severe weather events in real-time,” said Yaniv.

“The ability to identify these changes early is especially crucial in vulnerable regions like Israel, where even minor shifts in climate conditions can lead to major local impacts.”

The ability to track electric field variations in real time could provide meteorologists with valuable early warnings for extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall, flash floods, or intense storms.

This could be especially useful in desert and semi-arid regions where traditional weather forecasting methods are less effective due to rapid changes in weather patterns.

As climate change leads to more unpredictable and extreme weather patterns, monitoring electric fields could potentially help governments better understand shifting weather dynamics.