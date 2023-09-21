Security guard injured in terrorist ramming attack on outskirts of Jerusalem

Arab terrorist from eastern Jerusalem shot after ramming his car into Israeli security guard near the capital.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

One person was injured in a terrorist ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem Thursday afternoon.

The attack occurred at the Qalandiya crossing, just north of the capital, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when an Arab terrorist rammed his vehicle into a security guard stationed at the checkpoint.

IDF forces were deployed to the area immediately after the attack.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured security guard, before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital for further treatment

The 32-year-old victim is said to be in light condition, suffering mild injuries to his lower limbs.

The terrorist was shot and wounded before being arrested by Israeli security personnel. He has been identified as a resident of Kafr ‘Aqab, a Palestinian village within Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries, affording him an Israeli identity card.

“The wounded victim was hit by the vehicle while walking near the checkpoint, suffering bruises to his limbs,” said MDA paramedic David Trachtenberg. “The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces, and was fully conscious.”