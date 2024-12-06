Senior Iranian official warns that Israel’s military might is ‘not a joke’

Afraaz: ‘Our friends think that military action against Israel is a PlayStation game.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a viral video, A senior Iranian official warned that Israel’s military might is “not a joke.”

Madhi Afraaz, a senior official at the Khomeini Policy Institute, is affiliated with the Iranian regime.

In the video, he said, “Our friends think that military action against Israel is a PlayStation game.”

He continued, “You have to understand that the military power of Israel is the military power of the West – it’s not a joke at all.”

Afraaz urges Iranians to heed the warnings of Hezbollah, which has lost its leaders and much of its infrastructure in Israeli military operations.

“Last year, one of our friends in Hezbollah told us: ‘You Iranians are ignorant about the power of Israel, and you make a joke of it. And you see how Israel eliminates Hezbollah members before they even grasp what’s going on.”

To illustrate his point, Afraaz described how easy it would be for Israel to hit Iran’s most important oil refinery, The Persian Gulf Star, which supplies 70% of Iran’s gas stations.

He said to attack The Persian Gulf Star, “Israel wouldn’t even need to enter Iran’s airspace. It could launch the bomb from the base in Bahrain, and the bomb could fly 300 kilometers. That’s how Israel could directly attack Iran if we didn’t have air defense systems.”

He added, “We shouldn’t delude ourselves. Even when our inferior forces are brazen and decide to attack Israel, it’s considered as ‘throwing your burden on the Almighty.”

The Israeli military on Monday warned Iran that the IDF has monitored Iranian forces operating in Syria to bolster the Assad regime, adding that Israel will not tolerate Tehran using its foothold on Israel’s northern border to reinforce Hezbollah.

Speaking with Sky News Arabia, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari accused Iran of attempting to transfer weapons to Hezbollah to help the terror group rebuild its operational capabilities during the ceasefire with Israel.

“The Iranian regime continues its attempts to transfer weapons to Hezbollah,” Hagari said, “which Israel considers a direct threat to its national security.”

Hagari hinted that should Israel detect Iran shipping weapons to Hezbollah, the IDF would take action while declining to specify what form Israel’s response would take.