Senior ISIS leader captured in Syria by U.S.-led coalition forces

U.S.-led coalition forces detain ‘experienced bombmaker’ and ‘top leader’ of Islamic State in overnight raid.

By World Israel News Staff

One of the highest-ranking members of the Islamic State terror group was captured by coalition troops, led by U.S. forces, during a raid in northern Syria overnight Wednesday.

Although a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve, the organizational name used by coalition forces, did not identify the detainee by name, a U.S. security official told ABC that the captured man is Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi.

“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” Operation Inherent Resolve said.

“The mission was meticulously planned to minimize the risk of collateral damage, particularly any potential harm to civilians. There were no civilians harmed during the operation nor any damage to Coalition aircraft or assets.

“Coalition forces will continue to hunt the remnants of Daesh [ISIS] wherever they hide to ensure their enduring defeat.”

According to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a watchdog group that tracks the ongoing conflict in Syria, the terrorist was arrested in the northern Syrian village of al-Humaira, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Turkish border.

“Though degraded, ISIS remains a threat. We remain dedicated to its defeat. Last night’s operation, which took a senior ISIS operator off the battlefield, demonstrates our commitment to the security of the Middle East and to the enduring defeat of ISIS,” Gen. Erik Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement to ABC.

Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesman from the Syrian National Army (SNA), told Reuters that American-made helicopters were used in the arrest.

“This is the first [U.S.] helicopter landing operation to happen” in SNA territory, he said.

In February 2022, U.S. special forces used helicopters to carry out an arrest raid on ISIS chief Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Rather than surrender to coalition troops, al-Qurayshi blew himself up, killing members of his family as well, when it was clear that his capture was imminent.