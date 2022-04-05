Shooting attack in Samaria, Israel bracing for more violence

IDF soldiers search the area at Avnei Hefetz cin Samaria, which is under "Knight C" procedure after a terror alert was announced, Apr 5, 2022. (Chaim Komemi/TPS)

The residents were instructed to stay in their houses until the all-clear was sounded. No one was hurt.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Arab terror cell fired at the community of Avnei Hefetz in Samaria on Monday night. No one was injured and no damage was caused in the attack.

A vehicle arrived near the community, the terrorists shot at the guard post at its entrance and then fled the scene.

The civilian rapid response team was alerted and IDF forces arrived on site. The residents were instructed to stay in their houses until the all-clear was sounded.

This incident comes as security tensions in Israel are high, after a series of terror attacks in the Jerusalem area, the murder of four Israelis in Beersheba, the murder of another two in Hadera by Islamist terrorists, and the latest attack in Bnei Brak which left five dead, and during the Muslim month of Ramadan, which usually spells an uptick in Muslim violence and acts of terrorism in Israel.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover, and following the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the Month of Ramadan.