‘Shut it down for Palestine’ – Activists plan to disrupt Armistice Day

Pro-Palestinian protesters take part in a demonstration on Al Quds Day, in London, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Far-left group Youth Demand is planning “highly coordinated, highly organized disruption on a nationwide level.”

By World Israel News Staff

Far-left activists are planning to disrupt ceremonies commemorating Armistice Day throughout the United Kingdom in order to protest the Israeli war against the Hamas terror group, a bombshell investigation revealed.

Armistice Day, marked annually on November 11th, is a holiday commemorating the end of World War I and honoring the sacrifices of soldiers who were killed during the conflict.

In the UK, military parades and memorial ceremonies typically attract thousands of spectators and participants.

But this year, anti-Israel protesters are planning to “shut it down for Palestine,” far-left group Youth Demand wrote on their Telegram channel.

UK outlet The Express obtained footage of the group’s leadership bragging about planned large-scale disruption of Armistice Day events.

“With five cities across the country, Youth Demand will be getting out onto the roads, swarming, causing disruption [and] getting away before arrests are made, hopefully,” Youth Demand activist Arthur Clifton said during a meeting with 50 local organizers held last week, according to The Express report.

Clifton then stressed that Youth Demand is planning “highly coordinated, highly organized disruption on a nationwide level.”

The activists are “trying to hijack what is a national memorial event that is commemorating Muslim soldiers, Hindu soldiers, Christian soldiers, or soldiers of no faith whatsoever who have laid their lives down so that people can protest,” ex-senior military intelligence officer Philip Ingram told GB News.

Protests which would disrupt Armistice Day events are an “absolute disugting mess,” Tony Hayes, chairman of the Veterans Association, told Talk Radio.

The reports about the potential demonstrations “get [him] extremely angry,” he added.

“At the end of the day, these are the soldiers who fought for this country over generations, and we are paying homage to that.”