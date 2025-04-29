Significant breakthrough reported in Gaza ceasefire talks

Efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages and to halt the fighting in Gaza are on the verge of a breakthrough, two Egyptian security sources claim.

By World Israel News Staff

Brokered talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at securing a new ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages from the coastal enclave are on the verge of a “significant breakthrough,” two Egyptian security officials say, according to a report published by Reuters Monday night.

According to the two sources cited in the report, there is now a consensus for a long-term ceasefire, though some points of contention still exist, such as Hamas’ refusal to surrender its weapons – a step Israel considers essential to any comprehensive agreement.

The sources cited in the report did not provide details on the nature of the long-term ceasefire they claimed was agreed upon by both sides.

However, Barak Ravid of Axios tweeted Monday night that an unnamed Israeli official had denied the Egyptian security officials’ claims of an impending breakthrough.

The report came hours after a senior Israeli diplomatic source told AFP that Israel has rejected a proposal for the release of all the remaining 59 hostages in exchange for agreeing to a five-year ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer headed the Israeli delegation to Cairo on Monday, for talks led by Egyptian intelligence chief General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad.

There were no official confirmations from either Egypt or Qatar of progress in Monday’s talks.

A day earlier, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani claimed that progress towards a ceasefire was made during earlier talks in Doha.

Al Thani acknowledged, however, that no agreement had been reached on ending the war in Gaza.