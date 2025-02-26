Smotrich: Biden holding up arms caused serious problems for IDF

Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance and head of the Religious Zionist Party, at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group, February 24, 2025. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Smotrich: ‘We had to use mechanical kits from the Yom Kippur War, some of which failed to detonate.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

At a financial conference on Wednesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich discussed the issues caused by the Biden Administration’s delay in providing arms to Israel.

Smotrich stated, “Due to the American embargo, which prevented us from receiving bomb kits, we had to use mechanical kits from the Yom Kippur War, some of which failed to detonate.”

He added, “Now, Hamas is utilizing them. However, the real danger of this deal is the message it sends: that anyone who wants to defeat the State of Israel and bring it to its knees only needs to kidnap Jews.”

US President Joe Biden has faced pressure from within the Democratic Party to impose an arms embargo on Israel.

Democratic lawmakers penned a letter in December 2024 stating that, despite the administration’s statement in November declaring Israel to be in compliance with the law, they believe the IDF “failed to meet” the standards set by American regulations.

“We believe continuing to transfer offensive weapons to the Israeli government prolongs the suffering of the Palestinian people and risks our own national security by sending a message to the world that the US will apply its laws, policies, and international law selectively,” the letter said.

Smotrich also criticized the current hostage deal, which is approaching its second phase.

“While we are excited about the return of each and every hostage, this deal is detrimental. It involves the release of hundreds of murderous terrorists who, according to all statistics, are determined to return to killing Jews.”

“It also leads to the rehabilitation of the Hamas leadership, both in Israel and abroad, and the exit from the Netzarim Corridor,” Smotrich added.

“In phase two, there is a red line that has not yet been crossed and must not be crossed… a declaration of the end of the war,” Smotrich warned, saying that such a declaration could lead to the establishment of a Palestinian State and the expulsion of Jews from Judea and Samaria.