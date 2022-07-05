Stabbed in the head on the way to pray: Israeli wounded in terror attack

The scene where a man was stabbed in a suspected terror attack near Bnei Brak, July 5, 2022. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Police launch manhunt for terrorist who attacked a father of six.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

An Israeli man was stabbed in central Israel on Tuesday morning in what authorities believe was a terror attack. Police have launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

The victim, 46, told medics that he was stabbed in the head repeatedly on a pedestrian bridge linking the Tel Aviv suburbs of Bnei Brak and Givat Shmuel shortly after 5 a.m.

“We saw a man sitting on the bridge fully conscious and suffering from penetrating bleeding injuries,” Magen David Adom first responders Shimi Zilberschlag and paramedic Elhanan Alon said in a statement.

“We provided him with life-saving medical care and urgently evacuated him to the hospital.”

Yael Dahan, the victim’s wife told Kan News that her husband was on the way to prayers in Givat Shmuel when he was targeted in an unprovoked, brutal assault.

“He said that when he got onto the bridge, a man who looked Arab stepped in front of him, grabbed something out of a bag, and gave him strong blows to the head. He has three fractures.”

The man, a father of six who is listed in serious but stable condition at Tel Aviv’s Tel HaShomer Medical Center is expected to survive.

His son-in-law told Channel 12 News that the stabbing should serve as a wake-up call to the Israeli government to clamp down on terror.

“I’m asking for the State of Israel to get a hold of itself,” he said.

“All the people in the government and the Knesset, get a grip and start properly dealing with [terror]. This [type of attack] doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world.”

The attack also comes just a week before U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to visit Israel.

The Israeli police are bracing for possible terror attacks intended to disrupt the presidential trip.